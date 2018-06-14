U.S. has spending priorities mixed up

To the Editor:

I sit here watching and reading about the many billions of our tax dollars that flow to the illegal alien and drug problem involving the Mexican border, the unknown millions Gov. Andy Cuomo’s Medicaid taxi service has allowed to be stolen, billions for state environmental causes, and I think perhaps this is why we have so little to help American senior citizens survive.

In 2016, the federal government gave Mexico $160 million in foreign aid, this year $87 million.

We’ve sent cash for many years. Why are we borrowing money (deficit spending) for a country that does nothing to protect our common border from the influx of illegal aliens and drugs?

Obama sent $1.7 billion in cash to terror sponsoring Iran in the middle of the night. Where did it come from and who authorized it?

I fear we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg regarding Andy’s Medicaid taxi fraud scheme and free college plan which will likely include illegal aliens.

Recently our family spent five months seeking financial assistance to help support a brave 94 year old female American World War 2 veteran.

Despite numerous referrals to various agencies, many hours of meetings and phone calls with these agencies, we came away with very little help.

While all expressed a goal of helping the elderly remain in their homes rather than nursing homes, few assured anything. Hospice care and dementia programs were the exceptions and helped.

Between the cost of maintaining the various agencies, the cost to absorb illegal aliens and drugs, and the cost of waste and fraud in government there doesn’t appear to be enough left to adequately help our American senior citizens survive with dignity.

It’s a pity that our government isn’t really on our side and not particularly good at anything.

Ken Fenimore,

Elizabethtown