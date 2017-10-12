U.S. should consider hiring vets for infrastructure projects

To the Editor:

I am an 85 year old widower and veteran during the Korean conflict. Of my five brothers who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, three oldest brothers worked in the CCC and WPA, in woodlands, roads and infrastructure.

Having written about them working before World War II, would it be possible to enact legislation to once again have our men and women be employed on our highways and infrastructures?

Possibly to hire homeless and otherwise veterans first.

The country would profit with renewed employment with these jobs repairing our roads, parks, buildings and bridges, presently in disrepair.

Bob Springs

Ticonderoga