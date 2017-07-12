U.S. should focus on power grid vulnerability — not Paris Accord

To the Editor,

It’s amazing to me how much time, energy and money is being wasted on this Paris Accord issue of global warming in hopes of changing temperature by less than 1 degree 80 years from now as if that’s the biggest problem we face.

How much will a new multi-billion dollar UN sponsored European bureaucracy do to change a climate that is always changing and has been for millions of years?

I would prefer our government deal with the national debt, secure our border, deal with an opioid crisis, or secure an extremely frail power grid.

While our debt may not cause economic collapse for another 10 plus years, the opioid crisis is now and related to the Mexican border.

Unfortunately, war has proven itself to be the convenient solution to severe economic problems and while global war isn’t necessarily imminent, the power grid could go out this afternoon.

Anybody wonder what would happen if the lights go out for a week, or a month?

In the 1977 Son of Sam days, the lights went out in NYC for a day during which 1,600 stores were looted, a thousand fires set, 500 cops injured, and four thousand folks arrested.

All that in a day. What happens in a week or month without power, food or water?

Very smart people have been warning Congress in recent years about the frailty of our power grid and the vulnerability of it to hacking and intentional damage, yet nothing is done and we also lack the major parts needed to fix our 45 main distribution locations.

America has been and will continue to clean up the air, but we have bigger fish to fry than funding environmentalists in Paris chasing hypothetical temperature change, or perhaps more likely, UN players simply redistributing wealth.

Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown