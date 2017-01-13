U.S. will remain strong despite change in leadership

To the Editor:

On Jan. 20, Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States. Celebrations and protests will mark the occasion. Democracy is messy.

I did not vote for him, and I do not think much of him, but he will be the president and deserves praise for the good decisions he will make, and criticism for the bad ones. This has been the way we have usually treated our past presidents.

The country will remain strong. As a former USAF officer working in intelligence organizations like the National Security Agency and the Foreign Technology Division, I have seen many threats to our national security. We have defeated them all. Further, our freedoms of speech, assembly, religion, and the press will remain vibrant.

Not because they were enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights over 235 years ago, but because the people still believe in them.

“We the people” determine our future, not any one man or woman. People like a wonderful farm family I have known for many years. They will continue to help feed our country, working hours most of us would never consider. Their children worked on the farm through high school.

As parents, they emphasized education, and are proud of the college, community college and technical training and degrees their children received. Their strong moral values were obvious to anyone who got to know them. Their work ethic, moral values, love of the land and farming make them the kind of citizens that have made our country great since its foundation.

President-elect Trump is fortunate that he will represents the strongest people on earth. We pray that he does our country proud. God Bless America!

Joseph D. Dumoulin

Jay