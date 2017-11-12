United Way fundraising goal aggressive, but achievable

To the Editor:

Our community has experienced some tough times in the past few years. Many of your friends, neighbors and co-workers need help today that they didn’t need two or three years ago.

The United Way campaign is one of the easiest ways to help give back to our community because 100 percent of the funds raised stay here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and directly support programs and services provided by our 42 partner agencies.

I am passionate about this campaign because I have seen firsthand just where a large percentage of our community stands today — our neighbors are hurting.

But our community has always demonstrated the willingness to volunteer and contribute to these 42 United Way agencies who serve more than 80,000 people every year — and that number continues to grow.

Our campaign has an aggressive goal — to raise $725,000 this year. To achieve this goal, we have to engage more members of our community. If you have not donated in the past, you are the one that can make a difference in the lives of your neighbors who need it most. Consider the few dollars you spend each week on coffee.

We always have had wonderful people here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties that truly care about their neighbors, and that is what really makes our community great.

If you have a United Way campaign at your workplace, please support it and talk up the need and value to our community to your friends, family and coworkers.

If you don’t have an employee campaign but would like to give to United Way of the Adirondack Region, please call 518-563-0028. You can also visit our website, unitedwayadk.org, for more information on the 42 agencies served or to view our campaign video.

Kathy Snow

Plattsburgh