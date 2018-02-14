United Way thankful for community generosity

To the Editor:

Being the 2018 United Way campaign chair has been one of the most gratifying experiences I have ever been a part of.

The word generosity has a new meaning for me as well. Since the very first meeting I had with the campaign team and every meeting or presentation since then has been a truly wonderfully humbling experience.

I was lucky enough to travel through the three counties and meet some of the most generous and kind people imaginable. I saw firsthand what many of the partner agencies do and how they impact people lives on a daily basis. The motto Live United has become something very personal.

I wanted to personally thank everyone who was kind and welcoming. I especially wanted to thank the entire staff of the United Way of the Adirondacks for all their support, they are truly amazing people and my personal heroes. What you all do daily is truly inspiring and again I thank you.

There would be no campaign if not for the generosity of so many. Thank you to all the many wonderful donors, businesses and people who allowed us the time to spread the message of the United Way and what we do. Your support is greatly appreciated. I am proud to be associated with such an organization.

With the closing of the campaign soon approaching, I am going to ask that if you have not yet made a contribution, would you at least consider doing so? The need is great and with your donation we can do so much. Thank you.

Todd McCarthy

Plattsburgh