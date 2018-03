To the Editor:

It is with deep regret I view the actions of our new Thurman Town Board members.

After eliminating the deputy town clerk position, they propose and pass a resolution for an unpaid position for Mrs. Eddy to only answer the phone for the clerk.

This frivolous resolution adds to the work for the town clerk and acts as an insult.

I hate to see our small town, with many friends and neighbors, subjected to this kind of action.

Karma Smith

Athol