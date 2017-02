To the Editor:

To all you New York state gun enthusiasts and beyond: Write your U.S. congresswoman/congressman to support introduction of a federal law that would overturn the New York SAFE Act and could also overturn state pistol permitting requirements.

The law can make carrying and transporting firearms across state lines free of penalty. Federal law trumps state law. With a Republican majority in the House, Senate, and the White House, now is the time to get active!

Tim Sherman

Westport