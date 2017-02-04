Use of language inappropriate

To the Editor:

Shame on you for the language in Pete DeMola’s latest reporting on the sad situation at a home in Willsboro.

The articles written about this situation have been filled with insensitivity and innuendo.

The latest being the tossed-off casual phrase “the occupant of the home remains shacked up at a local motel.” While your writer may offer an excuse for using this term to describe the plight of the occupant, it seems reflective of his view of this person and the unfortunate situation.

Perhaps you should look up what the major definitions of this term are. A simpler and effective phrase should have said “remains housed” but “shacked up”? Really?

Obviously in a town the size of Willsboro, many people would know who and where this problem occurred. People talk after all.

Still, there really is no good reason to print the address and location of the property, than to evidently make sure people knew exactly who it was. Another conscious or sub-conscious branding of a situation and a person. To print that information and also say that privacy laws prevent us from printing the name, is a bit naive, at best, and mean-spirited at worst.

I think your paper can do better than this.

Maynard Nelson,

Willsboro