Valentine dance

To the editor:

ARC Rutland Area, an organization that works with citizens with developmental disabilities and their families wants to say thank you to Rutland Lodge of Elks 345 for again having sponsored a Valentine Dinner Dance for our 85 members, family and friends of ARC Rutland Area on Feb. 11. ARC turns 60 years old this year, 2018, so we give special thanks to Brian Gaura, Carolyn Ravenna, Pat Farley, and all other helpers of the Elks for making this party happen. And to Debbie Wortman, Fred Wortman, Sherry Boudreau, Lisa Martell and Terry Stevens, we also extend a hearty thank you.

Lisa S. Lynch, Executive Director

ARC Rutland Area, a United Way member agency