Vote ‘no’ on New York constitutional convention

To the Editor:

The front page story “Battle lines drawn over constitutional convention” (The Sun, Aug. 12 edition) prompts me to write and urge all voters to cast their ballot against a New York state constitutional convention.

Every 20 years, New York is required by law to ask voters whether to they want to hold a constitutional convention.

The last convention, held in 1967, was widely considered wasteful — and voters rejected the proposals that came forth.

Subsequently, voters twice rejected the option to hold conventions in 1977 and 1997. Consider this and I urge voters to again vote “no” in November on the question of holding a constitutional convention.

If a convention is approved, a series of actions must follow that will cost the taxpayers a lot of money. The League of Women Voters estimates convention costs of $300 million.

These actions include the election of three delegates by each of the 63 Senate districts, plus 15 at-large delegates. The convention would convene in April 2019 and continue for as long as deemed necessary.

Delegates pay themselves a salary and hire staff.

I question the need to pay millions of dollars in order to do something that can already be done in Albany, i.e., amend laws in the state constitution (a proposed amendment can be passed by the legislature in two successive sessions, then placed on the ballot in the next election).

Holding a constitutional convention adds one more unnecessary layer of government to our state, and I say “vote no!”

Linda Zila

Chestertown