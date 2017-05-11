Vote ‘no’ on Putnam Central School budget

To the Editor:

I write regarding the upcoming Putnam election for Proposition I and II, the proposed Putnam Central School Budget and for one seat on the Board of Education.

Look again at the “Spring 2017 Tracking the Pride” you in Putnam got in the mail.

If you can get past the first two pages of nonsense without laughing, consider Proposition I.

A “yes” will authorize the board to levy taxes in the amount of the budget even if you vote the budget down.

Vote no!

Cut through the double think and BS in Proposition II and you’ll find the superintendent wants you to fund the replacement of the existing school slate roof, which doesn’t leak, with some other roof that may not leak, and an unknown expansion building project addition to a four-classroom school with an attendance of less than 20 students.

This to be funded initially from the unallocated fund balance which was accumulated by deliberately over estimating the budget.

Brilliant! Vote no!

The budget. Stop your eyes at “Central Administration.”

The superintendent of schools wants a raise to a salary of $147,550. Add to this Social Security, retirement, medical insurance and professional dues and you find that he costs the district in excess of $200,000 per year.

That’s more than the Ticonderoga Superintendent or the retirement pay of the President of the United States.

Of course, Putnam also tuitions to the Ticonderoga District and counting them in, the Putnam District cost per student is $42,091. The average cost per student in all of New York is $23,000.

Something is wrong with this picture.

What we should do is increase the auditing budget and not decrease it and find out. Start by going to the contingency budget and not what the superintendent proposes. Vote no!

Lastly, vote a Putnam local onto the school board. A person who will participate and knows the budgeting process. A known supporter of education for our children. A man with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. He has the time, knowledge and desire to do the job for our children and for you. Vote for Irv Cummings, write in candidate for School Board. That’s right, write in.

Robert E. Geh

Putnam