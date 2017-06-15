Vote ‘yes’ on Putnam Central School budget

To the Editor:

I am writing to inform the residents of Putnam Station about the upcoming budget re-vote for the 2017-2018 school year.

The vote will take place on Tuesday, June 20 from 1-8 p.m. in the gymnasium.

As a Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), we work with the school to provide an excellent educational experience for the students in our small district, where funding is always a major concern.

The PTO fundraises to help with the costs of smaller, but no less important, things such as food for students at various celebrations, new recess equipment and more.

Whereas the school’s budget will cover the costs of the major activities, field trips, events and merchandise.

The outcome of this vote will affect the children of this district for the upcoming school year.

If the school budget fails to pass, the students will be deprived of activities and learning opportunities.

Voting yes will ensure that students have opportunities to go on field trips in which they get educational experience outside of the classroom.

It will provide all students with a yearbook full of many great memories they have shared. Voting yes will help keep the fall and winter sports programs.

A vote of yes will also allow the students to continue to have opportunities to use interactive technology within the classroom. It will help to keep many holiday celebrations and end of the year activities.

For many years now, we have invited members of the community to join us at the school for the annual Thanksgiving Feast. It would be a shame to see this tradition end. If the budget does not pass, other free community events/activities, such as pumpkin decorating and delivery to our area seniors, wouldn’t be possible.

Please come out and vote yes to support your local students and their education. We look forward to your support.

Beth Mcintyre, parent member

Putnam Central School PTO