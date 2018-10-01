Vote no on merger

To the Editor:

Our unique lakeside community with a blossoming Main Street and award winning, Westport Central School (WCS) is facing the potential loss of our community anchor, WCS.

Students and families have viewed WCS as a gem; choosing the supportive, strong academic, student-centered environment that WCS provides.

Families establish their homes here based on our outstanding school success.

Is merging districts truly a beneficial step?

Ask yourself — why isn’t this movement sweeping our state?

It is not!

Merging is unpopular and rare. Partly because the data demonstrates (consultants themselves stating) a merge should never be entered as a cost saving venture.

The signs proclaiming a merge will “stabilize taxation” are misleading propaganda.

The challenges in our district are not unique.

These concerns are the same for all public education. The youth population has declined. Investment in public education has not been a priority for state leaders, this applies to all public schools in New York state.

Merging our school district with Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) would be a huge mistake.

You may think merging is a solution to the current dilemma, but it is merely a temporary “bandage,” once worn-out the WCS community will have gained nothing, other than abandoned properties.

Believing you will be saving monetarily, and the alleged addition of electives, will come at a tremendous expense; our local community school, where faculty know each child throughout their educational journey.

These critical factors impact the well-being, growth and development of our youth and community; our future!

Research the community trends— arrest rates, substance abuse reports and school discipline referrals, school attendance records, and the like, the differences are many. The cultures differ.

This small school that has appealed to so many for its rich values and educational strengths will be no more.

Westport residents will forever have great regret with a merger.

Vote no!

- Ofakionetale Vaiciulis, Westport