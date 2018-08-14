Voters shouldn’t rely solely on social media for news

To the Editor:

Recently, a friend began vigorously complaining about our current state of the union and then confessed that she had not voted in the last presidential election because she didn’t like either candidate.

She went on to admit that now she avoided listening to the news because it was too depressing and agitating but that she felt she was staying adequately informed by what she read on social media.

Since she is considered to be a successful, responsible and smart woman, this revelation got me wondering how many more might still be out there thinking this way.

Please spread the word: our elections are critical events demanding of us careful study and educated choices based on serious issues facing us now and in the future.

I find it helpful to focus on which candidates will help us to avoid or, if necessary, prepare us to face challenges such as climate change, pollution based on greed, health issues, the Earth and our children’s future.

Doesn’t it also make sense for us to mainly depend on information from serious, objective journalists with integrity who are willing to put their names and reputations on the line, in print, as verification that they are speaking truth as they see it rather than some online possible Russian hacker or a radio or TV popularity seeker?

It’s also helpful to go to candidates’ web sites to read their policies and to tune in and listen carefully to debates.

We need, more than ever, to take this responsibility very seriously.

Mistakes in the voting booth, or by staying away, can be more far-reaching than we can even imagine.

- Susan Willnus, New Russia