Walks back health care criticism

To the Editor:

This is a reply concerning my own letter “Boos” in the Aug. 25 edition of The Sun.

My first comment is an embarrassed, very sincere apology to the “top echelon” and everyone who has MVP insurance who may have felt compelled to contact their insurance company due to my letter.

I received a telephone call on Aug. 28 from the offices at Elizabethtown Community Hospital concerned about the letter I had written to The Sun.

I was informed in a very kind and polite conversation that MVP was still a viable insurance with them and would cover services acquired at Moses Ludington.

I then contacted MVP again on Aug. 28 and the customer care person I talked to explained the mix up to me in a different way than the person I had spoken to on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 9, stated to me was the fact that since Moses Ludington is no longer considered a “hospital,” services obtained there would no longer be covered by MVP.

And that the Elizabethtown Community Hospital was not on the list for MVP coverage.

The MVP employee I spoke to on Aug. 28 explained that the MVP contract with Moses Ludington was eliminated when the UVM-E-Town-Moses Ludington merge happened in April.

Since MVP has a contract with the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, any services obtained at the Moses Ludington site that are billed via E-Town CH will be honored.

I was misled by MVP on Aug. 9 and will never again put my faith in the word of just one person in a search for answers. Aug. 29, at 10:31 a.m., I received a telephone call with an apology from MVP.

If anyone suffered or felt indignation from my written words, I again apologize.

I wish the best of health to all.

- Michele Gautreau, Hague