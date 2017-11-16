War with North Korea could cost millions of lives

To the Editor,

I just wrote to U.S. Sen. Corey Gardner (R-Colorado).

My letter to him is below.

Colorado Senator Corey Gardner,

I listened to you discuss the North Korean situation with a news reporter recently and your response gives me great concern.

Do you have any idea what a war with North Korea really would be like? What do you know about war? Have you watched too much TV on war shows? Have you seen men die on the battlefield, have you visited VA hospitals where our military veterans are being treated and have been treated for years?

Have you?

War means one thing: people will die! In the case of starting a war with North Korea, millions — yes, millions of people, Americans and many other races — will die!

Do you think that starting a war with North Korea will end in a week, a month, a year?

The real truth is that if you started a war with North Korea, it will last for many years — yes, many years — perhaps longer than any of our present conflicts.

Those are facts, Mr. Gardner.

Please reconsider your attitude of Trumpism of trying to be a “tough guy” when you really have no idea of what you want the United States getting into.

Respectfully,

Joe DeMarco

Jay