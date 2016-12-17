WCS, ELCS merger will only prolong death spiral

To the Editor:

In regards to the merger discussions between WCS and ELCS, we are looking at a solution to treat the symptom of the disease.

The disease will not go away no matter how many mergers or bags of money from Albany you throw at the symptoms.

A WCS/ELCS merger will only prolong the death spiral, and accelerate it for the community that doesn’t host the new school.

To cure the disease, we must look at removing the restrictions we have placed on job creating development in the Adirondacks.

Number one would be to make an industry/business friendly environment so job creators want to come here.

Next would be to revamp environmental/zoning/land use laws that allow for many more small subdivisions so the influx of new families to fill jobs can build their homes.

Lastly would be for all the money the state keeps throwing around for studies, etc., to be funneled into infrastructure improvement, as in expanding sewer and water districts, cutting in new road, creating the infrastructure we need to allow this growth.

Then and only then will the disease be cured and your schools will see the enrollment growth and lowering of property taxes necessary to allow our communities to stay intact!

Tim Sherman

Westport