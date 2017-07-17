We’re all in healthcare fight together

To the Editor,

Why does the ACA (“Obamacare”) require men to buy health insurance that covers mammograms?

Marc Short, White House Legislative Affairs Director, recently raised that question on Fox News Sunday.

He called it “ridiculous” and “absurd,” vowing that they are “getting rid of many of those regulations and mandates to lower costs.”

Before the ACA, policies could exclude coverage, such as maternity, rehab, preventative and emergency care.

Now libertarians, such as Sen. Cruz, propose returning to those days. It’s a compelling, yet inhumane, idea.

Group insurance (e.g., for federal employees such as Mr. Short and Sen. Cruz) includes maternity coverage on everyone to spread costs amongst the insured.

Pre-ACA, pregnancy was deemed a preexisting condition and women were often denied non-group policies.

Because only those desiring maternity coverage planned to have families, insurance companies faced big claims for labor and delivery over a small insured base.

Some companies didn’t offer coverage, others charged exorbitant premiums. So, pre-ACA, many pregnant women who weren’t eligible for group coverage didn’t receive prenatal care. This was a travesty in the wealthiest country on earth and the ACA changed that.

The U.S. has much higher infant mortality than the EU and Canada so pre- and postnatal care is crucial. “Live free or die” sounds great, but what’s the societal and economic impact of preventable illnesses and birth defects?

Libertarianism creates such wrenching moral dilemmas. If pregnancy is unaffordable will the birth rate plummet? Will women seek more abortions? If a patient’s policy excludes emergency care, should we deny them an ambulance?

Libertarians avoid these questions — the answers are incompatible with common decency.

The reason we have mandated coverage, public schools, the military, fire departments and many other socialized services is this: As a civilized society, we’re all in this together.

Frank Pagano,

Jay