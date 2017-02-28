We should stop writing these back and forth letters

To the Editor:

I believe it is time for all Americans to come together and stop the back and forth letters regarding President Trump.

Too much has been written by both sides of the issue at a time when America needs peace. Americans have always had respect for the office of the President no matter what party holds the honor.

We need unity and tranquility as we enter into a new era. Our world has gotten much bigger and there are factions carrying out terrible things. There are also people just like you and me who are caught up in these terrible happenings.

We are the country and the people who over the years showed we cared by our actions. Our president has to deal with people like Kim Jong-um of North Korea and Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel as well as many other leaders. It matters not if the country is a friend or enemy, our president has a duty to find the solution.

Those of us who voted for Hillary Clinton are no different than those who voted for President Trump. As Americans, we voted our conscience for the person we felt would do the best job.

Hillary lost and President Trump won and this is the way America works. Let’s still write our feelings and share them with others, but let’s also remember it is a time for healing. We can write about things like health care or Social Security and a variety of subjects without using hateful words.

I will be writing about the need to have health care for every American in the near future and I hope to see similar letters from you my brothers and sisters who take the time to send in your thoughts. God bless and God bless America.

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga