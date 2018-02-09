We want leaders — not children

To the Editor:

I was reading the Feb. 3 edition. How tired I am becoming with the antics of our elected so-called leaders.

In the opinion section, I read that the state purchased more land and removed it from the tax rolls. Also in the same article, they admit that the state is facing a $4.4 billion shortfall.

It does not sound like fiscal leadership to me.

Then in the letters section, I read how childish that one party’s politicians are acting just trying to get elected. We the people want leaders not children, like those who acted like spoiled children at the State of the Union.

Also the letter on the media is an opinion that I cannot understand. I have stopped reading the Post Star because of its left-leaning stance (perceived or not, my opinion) along with declining content and increased cost.

Pat Farrell, Brant Lake