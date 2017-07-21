Weather, climate two different concepts

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the letters sent to the editor by Hans Kurr.

Mr. Kurr, can you share with us the titles of some of the peer-reviewed articles and abstracts on climate change that have helped you form your opinion? 

Please just share the peer reviewed articles, not web articles, blogs, et. cetera, as these are readily available.

Also, it is important in discussing this topic that one doesn’t confuse “weather” with “climate,” two different things.

Thanks in advance.

Paul A. Rossi

Westport

Top Headlines