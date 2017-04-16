Welcoming Amish to region

To the Editor:

Thank you Pete DeMola for your fine article in the April 8 issue of The Sun.

More than that, thank you to the Amish community for coming to the Champlain Valley, bringing to life the foundation of all economy: that of viable farming.

Reclaiming farm land before it is completely reforested or over-run with briers and brush is truly a blessing. Farming, raising food and fiber always was the foundation for a healthy life in any community and theirs is and will be no exception.

As for the town, country and state road safety: all public sectors need to make, buy, install perhaps hundreds of caution signs with the Amish buggy symbol, as our terrain with all the curves will need them for safe passage for all.

Anyone who has travel through an Amish farm community is aware of these necessary signs.

Back to the topic of economy (that of targeted tourism): If this community, once established engages in direct commerce with the public, selling their home made products, tourism could well be effected in a positive way.

That brings back the topic of the commercial park in Westport: What business expansions can be attracted to the site that favor tourists as well as provide a year around internet business?

Ah, the farming foundation of an economy sparks the imagination!

Again, thank you Pete DeMola for your article and more than that, a big thank you to the Amish community for choosing to move to the Champlain Valley.

Susan C. Sherman

Westport