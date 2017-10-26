Westport EMS desperately needs members

To the Editor:

I am writing to alert Westport and Wadhams residents to the crippling personnel shortage threatening the town’s volunteer ambulance squad.

We desperately need volunteers.

If you live in Westport or Wadhams, please consider joining the squad. Call me at 518-962-4892 or text 518-524-5566 if you would like more information. I’d be happy to talk informally about what it’s like to do volunteer EMS work, whether as an EMT, a driver, or an attendant. We need all three to make it work.

Unlike firefighting, which calls for younger bodies, EMS work is suitable for younger and older alike — including the recently retired who might be looking for meaningful, rewarding activity.

We currently have just seven EMTs, most of whom work elsewhere on weekdays. Many weekdays only one of our volunteer EMTs is around to respond.

If that one person can’t leave work or has an errand outside of town, we risk “dropping the call” — which means an agency from another town has to respond in our place.

We have already dropped several calls this year. If that continues, eventually the state will shut us down and we will have no ambulance service.

That means when you call 911 for a medical emergency, significantly more time will go by until someone from another town comes to your aid.

It will threaten the well-being of everyone. Please don’t let it happen. Call me, text me, or look for our representatives at public events during our upcoming Westport Volunteer Ambulance Squad Membership Drive.

Remember, you don’t need to be an EMT to ride with us. You just need to care.

Colin Wells

Captain, Westport Ambulance Squad