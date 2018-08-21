What happened to GOP leading charge on environmental legislation?

To the Editor:

Hot?

Have you talked to the local farmers about how hard it is to haul sufficient water for their over-heated stock? To fishermen who are worried about the cold-water-loving trout? Do you have an elderly friend without air conditioning? Maybe you are a farmer, a trout fisherman or maybe you don’t have air conditioning.

Maybe you have friends in those parts of California that are literally burning up.

The new normal? More and more people, not just scientists, are saying it is.

The two founders of the Congressional Climate Solutions Caucus, Rep. Elise Stefanik was an early member, recently introduced the Market Choice Act. It would eliminate the federal gas and diesel tax and instead raise revenue for infrastructure through a price on carbon.

Some of the revenues would also be used for climate adaptation, energy research and measures to mitigate the impacts of the legislation. For instance, 10 percent would be used to benefit low-income households with offsets to higher energy prices.

But the most important part of the legislation is that it is the first serious, Republican-led effort to reduce carbon emissions in about a decade.

Republicans used to lead the charge on environmental legislation. What happened? How come Rep. Stefanik is not a co-sponsor of this legislation? Why does she seem so afraid of leading instead of just following?

- Katharine Preston, Essex