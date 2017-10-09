Where are the details, Mr. President?

To the Editor:

Dear Mr. President:

Please explain what you mean.

You said that you would make America great again. What does that mean? How will we know when we are great again? Many of us Americans are certain that we are a great country and always have been.

What are the specifics of a health care law that would be “ cheaper and better?”

We are waiting for your details.

You said “the US military is a mess.”

What is specifically wrong with it? What are you doing to fix it? Who has a military that is better and stronger than ours? What are your plans for fixing it?

You have said that Clinton is a liar, Obama is a liar, Cruz is a liar, the media are a liars.

What are their specific lies? How do you know they are lies?

You said that Putin is a better leader than Obama. How do you know this? What is your definition of leadership in a democratic society?

You recently spoke of increasing American involvement in the war in Afghanistan.

What are your expected outcomes?

What is your definition of “winning,” and how will that country be ruled after the war is won?

What will be America’s role in Afghanistan then?

You recently said at the UN meeting, that the 2015 nuclear arms deal with Iran was “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

What makes it so bad? What are the specifics about the deal that you are referring to? What would constitute a better deal? And what are your strategies for improving the Iran transaction?

Finally, Mr. President, do you have specifics to back up anything you say? Leadership in a democratic society requires a grasp of factual details to clarify one’s political/governmental positions.

Where are YOUR factual details?

Edward Welch

Johnsburg