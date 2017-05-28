Who dropped the ball on Ticonderoga water project?

To the Editor:

It was recently brought to my attention the town of Ticonderoga is beginning the process, again, of developing another well for a water source.

Why?

As I was ending my term as supervisor, the town had a plan to use the well in Streetroad and the Lake George system to service the community. The design was complete, the financing was secured and the timeline for completion was in place.

What happened?

First, the why. It seems the state Department of Health has concluded we shouldn’t use Lake George as our redundant source and want another well.

The problem is who pays for it. You, the taxpayer, will — and it will be much costlier than the upgrade for Lake George.

Lake George has the capability and the town has permits to supply the whole town. While this would take some serious upgrades to pumps and other infrastructure, it would still, in all likelihood, be less costly than a completely new source.

Let’s start thinking outside the narrow box.

Obviously, someone dropped the ball on the water project.

It was approved, in design, by all the agencies.

I personally thought the project would be well along in the construction by now. Instead, we have only seen a small amount done on the Streetroad line. If that had not been done, the town would have lost the grant for that phase.

We need to pick this project back up and move it forward before it cost the taxpayer even more. Don’t forget the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency problem lurking in the background.

In my opinion, I see no good reason to throw good money after bad with another, “Well we don’t really need...”

I hope you all can agree.

Bill Grinnell

Ticonderoga