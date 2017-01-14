Who will pick up the tab for free tuition?

To the Editor:

So Gov. Andy Cuomo and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders propose free college in New York State for low and middle-class students via the Excelsior Scholarship Program and everyone goes hurrah, this is fantastic.

But, if it’s free for the students and their households, that would mean other households will be picking up the $163 million per year tab. 

Which households, pray-tell?

Ken Fenimore 

Elizabethtown

