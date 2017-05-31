Why no special prosecutor during scandal-filled Obama years?

To the Editor,

The common cry from liberal media and Democrats these days are for transparency and special council/prosecutors with which to destroy President Trump.

I have no problem investigating Russian interference in our affairs over the past 50 years, but the media and their Democrat base had no such interest in Russia or special prosecutors during the Obama years.

Issues such as Benghazi where four brave Americans died while Obama and Hillary lied; the Fast & Furious Mexican gun running deal where another brave American died and for which Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress; the IRS scandal, the Hillary Clinton email scandal, Bill Clinton’s famous meeting on the tarmac with Obama’s other A.G. Loretta Lynch while Hillary was being investigated by Lynch; Obama’s blatant attempt to influence the Israeli election by sending a crew to Israel; Obama’s NSA spy scandal now five years old; Obama whispering to a Russian high official that he should tell Putin that he (Obama) will have more flexibility after the 2012 election, and Obama coming up with $1.7 billion in cash to send to Iran in the middle of the night.

If Trump produced $1.7 billion in cash some evening and sent it to Israel, do you suppose the Democrat media might wonder where it came from and who authorized it?

Oh, and lets not forget the transfer of American uranium interests to Russian controlled companies and agencies during Hillary Clinton’s Sec. of State days which resulted in $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation and millions in Russian related speaking fees for Bill Clinton.

The Colombian oil and timber deals while Hillary was secretary of state are too complicated to get into, but special prosecutors would have had fun with it.

This is in addition to the tens of millions in unexplained donations from foreign governments and businesses to the Clinton Foundation, much of which has dried up since the Clintons no longer have the presidency to sell.

The Democrats declared all this to be witch hunting and unworthy of expensive special prosecutors while the mainstream media ignored most of this stuff.

Now, of course, the Democrats aren’t worried about the expense of special prosecutors.

The swamp’s still winning folks and will likely continue to win because of the collusion between the mainstream media, Democrats, and a few self-serving Republicans, none of whom represent you.

Ken Fenimore,

Elizabethtown