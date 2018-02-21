Why should Stefanik join forum circus?

To the Editor:

I read the editorial (Feb. 17 edition) and the glowing remarks about how Congresswoman Elise Stefanik handles a crowd and should hold another town hall event — the old-fashioned type.

Why in the world would a person who has so handily won two terms against two formidable opponents join the forum circus that is circulating around the district with citizens, not opponents?

You become an opponent when the primaries are over — not until.

With — my gosh, I’ve lost count — eight to 10 individual citizens not endorsed by any party joining forums, it would be insane to try a town hall at this point, of any type.

Soon the field will thin as some will not be able to obtain the required signatures by April 12 to make the June ballot.

The field will thin more in April and May as regretfully, money will take its toll of good people. Then the true opponents will surface on June 27 when the primary results are tallied.

Now is not the time for a well-respected sitting congresswoman to take on everyone who gets their name spread in the media wishing to become a U.S. representative.

Looking forward to another Stefanik tele-town hall, actual town hall and some debates when the field becomes clear.

Win Belanger

Willsboro

Editor’s note: The Sun did not call for Stefanik to debate her Democratic primary opponents, but rather to hold a town hall.