Wilderness v. Wild Forest debate more than just citing stats

To the Editor:

Mr. Peter Nelson, Co-founder, Adirondack Wilderness Advocates, may well teach statistics, but it is my belief that he is missing a very important variable in his equation. It seems to be his belief that if the Adirondack Park Agency and the Department of Environmental Conservation simply call a tract of land a ‘wilderness’ that the people will suddenly flock to the area in unmanageable crowds.

They obviously screwed up by not classifying the entire Essex Chain as Wilderness, proven by his statement regarding the declining use of the area.

The hamlet of Blue Mountain Lake is, in fact located at the junction of two major state highways on the interior of the Park, but they don’t have quite the amount of access that Route 87 provides.

Blue Mountain Lake does, however provide the easiest access to the Blue Ridge Wilderness via the Northville-Lake Placid trial. The Blue Ridge Wilderness, at 47,125 acres, is not one of the larger Wilderness areas, but it does have some 23 miles of foot trails, according to the APA website.

West Canada Lakes Wilderness, at 168,920 acres, and Siamese Ponds, at 113,176 acres, located nearby, are both fairly significant in size.

The APA website lists Hamilton County at 1,156,130 acres, or 1,097,515 acres when the area of the water (lakes and ponds) is excluded. This equals about 1714.87 square miles of land.

The state of Rhode Island has a land area of only 1,045 square miles, according to 50states.com, and the state of Delaware is 1955 sq. miles. Hamilton County is therefore 1.64 times the size of Rhode Island, and about 88 percent of the size of Delaware.

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, we have a population of 4,836 full time residents, and not a single traffic light. Imagine attempting to travel through Providence or Baltimore with no street lights.

The latest statistics listed on the APA website for parkwide land use classification is for the year 2014. They list Hamilton County as having 473,279 acres of land classified as Wilderness under the State Land Master Plan. Slightly more than 40.9 percent of Hamilton County was classified as Wilderness in 2014. That number has now grown with the approval of the Hudson River Gorge Wilderness Area as part of the classification of the Essex Chain.

Mr. Nelson’s esteemed and robust town of Keene is located in Essex County. Essex County, at 1,224,679 acres, water included, is a bit larger than Hamilton County, but, in 2014, contained only 366,640 acres of land classified as Wilderness, only about 77 percent of the amount of wilderness that is located in Hamilton County.

Mr. Nelson states that 93 percent of the respondents to the survey stated that natural beauty and open space draws them to the Adirondacks. With our full time population of 4,836 people, about 12 percent of the 2010 population of 39,370 in Essex County, and 40 percent of our land area classified Wilderness, or 66.68 percent (770,978 acres) of the total land area classified as either Wilderness, Primitive or Wild Forest in 2014, it seems like we should qualify as having a fair amount of open space.

As a statistician, please teach me where your simple equation of “wilderness is the answer” fails for Hamilton County. Maybe all the Hamilton County open spaces just somehow lack “natural beauty.”

Meade Hutchins, Indian Lake