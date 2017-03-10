Without free press, America will perish

To the Editor:

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution protects freedom of the press in the United States.

It was put in place to prevent the government from interfering with the distribution of information.

Our forefathers died to give us a free press to preserve liberty over the course of existence as a free society. Before we had freedom of the press, only news that was beneficial to those in charge was allowed and people were kept from the truth. Thank God there were men willing to risk their lives that printed the truth and published it for all to see.

Men like Nathan Hale exchanged life for death in order to move information for the betterment of his fellow Americans.

Over the years, many newsmen and women have also given their lives to bring us news of what was happening in our world.

There were those like Germany’s Adolf Hitler who suppressed the press as they spread their own agenda. This has been the case throughout history and unfortunately our sitting president and members of his cabinet are telling our country the news media is unscrupulous. This is to say the major news media that has been in the forefront.

Perhaps our President doesn’t realize the harm done by this and hopefully our free press will continue to print and broadcast the truth so that the American people can make decisions based on fact.

There are some news sources that simply tell stories that would put any soap opera to shame and people being people love soap operas!

For America to exist into the future we need a free press, for without it, we will perish. I thank God for a free press and I thank the free press for reporting the truth. May liberty prevail and may God bless America.

Respectfully,

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga