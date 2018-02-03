Worried over expanding Democratic congressional field

To the Editor:

Yet another Democrat congressional candidate — the ninth — joins the race for the 21st District?

Seriously?

C’mon people, what are you thinking?

Yes, it’s laudable that you have the courage and conviction to put yourselves out there for all to see, but doesn’t it dawn on you that 1) Your positions are probably not that much different from the other candidates, and 2) All you’re doing is watering down the public attention and donor impact for the other candidates who have put so much into this already.

Given the predominantly Republican leaning of this district and the substantial war chest that Stefanik has, it will already be an uphill struggle for whomever ends up being the Democratic candidate.

Why not throw your support behind one of the candidates who have already put so much into campaigning?

Is it hubris that you think you have so much more and different to offer?

Is it lack of research to appreciate what the others have accomplished so far?

Cobb, Martz, Wilson, Nelson and Boyajian all announced before Aug. 1, 2017, and have been working hard with public appearances, fundraising, and building a volunteer base.

Cobb and Boyajian have consistently raised more than the other candidates, and Cobb has garnered the most in small individual donations.

I think you are undermining the credibility of the whole Democratic effort to unseat Paul Ryan’s protege.

John P. O’Neill, Saranac Lake