Warrensburg food pantry offers thanks

To the Editor:

Two thousand and sixteen was an incredible and busy year for the First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry. 

We would like to thank all of the many wonderful businesses and individuals who donated throughout the year. We are also very grateful to those who donated fresh vegetables from their personal gardens. Last but not least, we would like to thank the helpers who volunteered their personal time and vehicles whenever it was time for a food pickup. 

Thanks again to all that donated, because without you, we could not accomplish all that we have done for our community. 

Fay Crandall

First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry

Warrensburg

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines