Warrensburg food pantry offers thanks

To the Editor:

Two thousand and sixteen was an incredible and busy year for the First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry.

We would like to thank all of the many wonderful businesses and individuals who donated throughout the year. We are also very grateful to those who donated fresh vegetables from their personal gardens. Last but not least, we would like to thank the helpers who volunteered their personal time and vehicles whenever it was time for a food pickup.

Thanks again to all that donated, because without you, we could not accomplish all that we have done for our community.

Fay Crandall

First Presbyterian Church Community Food Pantry

Warrensburg