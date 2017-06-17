Yes to American jobs, no to climate hoax

To the Editor:

Hard to overstate is the hypocrisy of well-heeled commentators who ignore the very real pain a treaty, powerless to trump Sun-driven climate change, would have inflicted on America’s workers. Commentators bent instead on pouring trillions of these workers’ tax dollars — plus yours and mine — down the Paris rat hole.

Just because “leaders” like Merkel and Macron collude with what amounts to an unavowed racket is no reason for us all to be forced to genuflect and pay.

As for the “science” behind the Paris Treaty, behind the scenes agenda-pushers trash paradise as “fantasy” — yet claim they can bring us Garden of Eden climate.

Fact: Change, the sole climate constant, we can’t stop. Our sun rules with power 17,900 times greater than all humankind!

Racketeers and their media allies paint the last President’s EPA pro-science... yet it absurdly tarred CO2 as air pollution!

Fact: We all exhale CO2 — a life-sustaining, plant-feeding, green-keeping trace gas that now — 250-plus years into the Industrial Age, still is just 0.0004 percent of our atmosphere. The “tip of the tail” that can’t wag the dog.

They idolize IPCC “science” yet IPCC brayed “Himalaya glaciers gone by 2035” then admitted having “highlighted” researcher Kotlyakov’s “maybe by 2350” to sell its straitjacket — a “Lie-Big!” switch propagandists worldwide love.

Fact: “Himalaya Gate” joined multiple other climate cons, like “Climate Gate” (where hackers exposed 1,000-plus IPCC-insider emails and data files involving contrived temperature hikes, excluding cold sites but including warm ones and schemes to discredit dissenting true scientists.)

Al “I virtually invented the Internet” Gore touts conservation, yet blows on power $11,000 per month, enough for a year for folks like you and me.

Fact: He “earned” nine-figure wealth by climate panic mongering.

A North Country reader bewailed stayed-put blue birds this winter, forgetting feathered friends fled 2014, 2015 and 2016 record freezes.

Fact: 43 percent of February and 68 percent of March cold records at Adirondack Regional Airport have been notched not “way back when” but in this young century.

“California perma-drought!” they screamed. Yet this season’s all-time record precipitation is climbing past 93 inches!

Fact: California top drought was 1924’s 17 inches vs. 2014’s most-recent worst, 31 inches!

“Resistance” kingpins know they’re lying, their young recruits don’t. Sadly, these cynical manipulators are able to exploit the in-born idealism of their millennial admirers because, first, “mainstream” media blare fable but bury fact, and second, because National “Education” Association allies have turned much of public education into “keep ’em as ignorant as possible” indoctrination.

“Dumb ‘em down,” often heard, distorts: You can be bright but flat wrong... if you’ve been kept unaware or ignorant of reality.

Hans Kurr

Indian Lake