YMCA thankful for coverage

To the Editor:

Thank you very much for your recent article featuring Silver Bay YMCA’s Ticonderoga Teen Center. We appreciate your valuable assistance as we endeavor to promote visibility for this wonderful, free Silver Bay YMCA program and the positive, important impact it has on our area teens.

Since 2012, Silver Bay YMCA has covered the costs incurred to provide this vital, professionally administered program (rental of the Armory, staffing, program supplies, etc) for local teens through donations to its annual fund campaign each year. In addition, we continue to strive to forge an alliance with the Town of Ticonderoga and Essex County Community Services. Such an alliance would greatly assist and strengthen our efforts (by sharing the center’s costs) on behalf of the 30 to 50 area teens that frequent the Teen Center each day, availing themselves of its fun, safe and supportive environment.

Additionally, local seniors have been making use of the Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center facility at the Armory with morning pickle ball games. Several community youth basketball teams have utilized our gym in the evenings and on Sundays. As a mission based charity, Silver Bay YMCA offers several additional outreach programs that serve the local community:

Open Pathways, which provides free respite stay at Silver Bay YMCA for local cancer patients.

The Military R&R Program, which offers free stay at the Silver Bay YMCA for recently deployed military veterans and their families.

Brookside Trinity Ministry, which offers free respite and sabbatical stays at Silver Bay for clergy.

The Vacations Made Possible Program, which offers free stay for qualified families.

Thank you for helping us let the public know about the great things happening for area youth at the Ticonderoga Teen Center.

Denise Smith, Development Director

Silver Bay YMCA