Every season in one day | Bakers Mills News

I believe we had our January thaw almost two weeks ago. Then a week ago Saturday, we had every season in one day. Now it has turned bitter cold with harsh winds and below zero. Many of us have lived in the Adirondacks long enough to know when the weather gets nice for a day or two, winter is not over. Can’t take the nice days away from us.

So many lines down. We are thankful to all the road crews and the line crew. They have to be out in all kinds of weather to help us out.

Dustin and Amanda O’Truba Kirk are the proud parents of Lyla Sue. She was born Feb. 25. She weighed 6 pounds, 12.8 oz and was 19.5 inches long. Her great grandmother, Martha Person, got to see and hold her last Friday.

Debbie Austin, Debbie Bacon and Sherman LaBounty are patients at Glens Falls Hospital.

Rev. Ron Allen celebrated his 70th birthday with 35 to 40 family members at Red Lobster on Saturday. Quite a get together.

Khaleah Cleveland went with me to the Sportsman Dinner at Wells Central School on Saturday. Such a cold windy day but a great event. Hank and Mary Allen were there. Also Jim and Marilyn Ross. We had some elk and venison with other great foods for the meal. There will be another Sportsman Dinner on March 11 at the Mountainside Bible Chapel in Schroon Lake — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From Dave Newkirk, about the Riparius Bridge: The contractor-designer was Wayne Conrad, who died Feb. 15 at the age of 62. Because the Riverside Bridge design including landscaping, he was awarded the certificate of excellence -— the highest honor given in New York state. His widow related this to my pastor, who had his funeral. He called me to describe the features which made this work so special.

Thanks to the Bakers Mills-Sodom Fire Company for their quick response to the home of Erwin and Verna Bradway. They are thankful they did not lose their home. Being so cold and windy their pipes had frozen and Erwin was trying to get them unfrozen.

The yearly Jack Wax/Cancer Fund Drive will be March 11 at the Athol Town Hall. The hours are 4-6 p.m. $10 donation.

Sorry to hear about the death of John McConnell, Judy Cleveland Dunkley and Carolyn Heath McCullen.

On March 18 there will be a fundraiser for the Frank and Patsy Family at the West Glens Falls VFW. There will be music. The Noel family lost their home in a fire just before Christmas.

Happy Birthday to: Gertrude Mary Howe, Sam Cleveland, Debby Aldous, Scotty Jo Millington, Mallory Pierson, Avis Hitchcock, Kelly Russell, Jackie Grimes, Taylor Beavers, Bridget Larson, Markus Cleveland.

Happy Anniversary to Gary and Robin Wolper.

Enjoy each and every day.