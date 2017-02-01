Historic Landmark struck by Early Morning Blaze | From the Archives

50 Years Ago

Historic Landmark struck by Early Morning Blaze

The insistent wail of the E’town fire siren in the bitter cold early hours of last Sunday morning heralded sad news for the Elizabethtown community. Fire had broken out at the historic Arsenal Inn, one of the North Country’s most popular hostelries. Jack Denton, well known owner and operator of the Arsenal Inn and Motel, was in Albany for the weekend. His long-time friend, Leonard Duntley, and his business associate, Harvey Nichols, were the only guest at the Inn at the time. The fire had made a rapid start, and Harvey Nichols was awakened by the heavy smoke which had reached his second floor rooms. Exit through the door and stairway was blocked by flames, Harvey Nichols climbed through a window and shouted the first call for help from the snow – covered roof of the front porch of the building….

Due to combined efforts of the large group of volunteers at the scene the recently constructed modern motel units were not reached by the fire, and were damaged only by smoke and water….

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jack Denton plans to reopen the motel units as soon as necessary smoke and water damage repairs can be made.

• Valley News, Feb. 9, 1967

75 Years Ago

Fewer Tires But more Tubes for Essex County

The Allotment of tires for Essex county has been cut by 40 over the number allowed for January. This month the tire rationing boards may issue certificates for 78 tires and 109 tubes.

The share for Zone 6 in which Lake Placid is located is four tires and three tubes for Class A, comprising passenger cars, motorcycles and light trucks. In Class B 13 tires and 22 tubes will be distributed if applicants can prove their need. The latter figure is an increase of 14 over last month.

The full quota for Essex county in January was 113 tires and 95 tubes.

• The Lake Placid News, Feb. 6, 1942

100 Years Ago

Trade News

Stevens and Weed Co. are inaugurating a new money saving plan which should appeal to all thrifty Ticonderogians who are interested in good clothes.

They have arranged with Ed. V. Price & Co. to furnish them a quantity of pocket banks which are easily carried and are, in fact, quite attractive pocket pieces and will hold several dollars in dimes and quarters.

Every person securing one of these banks will also be furnished with a plan book. The idea is as soon as the bank is filled you take it to their store, where the keys are kept, and the contents counted and placed to your credit to be applied on the purchase of either a suit or overcoat that can be made up for delivery at any time during the season.

• Ticonderoga Sentinel , February 8, 1917