54 years ago – May, 1963 | Turning back the pages

MAN DEAD, MYSTERY PREVAILS

The recently completed district headquarters building of the Conservation Department, located on Hudson Street, Warrensburg, will have in its lobby a bronze plaque dedicated to Paul James DeCuennois, a game protector who lost his life on Oct. 16, 1932, in the performance of his duty.

Paul DeCuennois was born Dec. 8, 1910, in North Creek. He graduated from the State Nautical School at King’s Point, Long Island, in 1930 and was employed as a junior officer by the United Fruit Lines until February, 1932, when he entered the service of the Conservation Department as a Game Protector.

He died by drowning while patrolling Jabes Pond in a canoe. The pond is a remote body of water four miles from Hague. At that time there was a mystery about young DeCuennois’ death, as he was known as an excellent swimmer. Many believed that he had been the victim of foul play, especially since he had received threats from violators in the area. However, the final verdict was that his death was accidental. He was widely respected and admired, and today his memory is cherished especially by the men in the department as representing the best of its traditions. (Update: It has been 85 years since this drama unfolded and it is reasonable to believe that the only answer to the mystery is buried in DeCuennois’ grave with him. Does any reader have any further information than what is stated here?)

THE END OF THE LINE

The body of a missing New York City woman was found Saturday, May 11, 1963, on a blanket a quarter of a mile from where she left her parked car off Route 28 near Warrensburg.

Dr. Clinton Lawrence, of Warrensburg, coroner, said Mrs. Nina Kellin, 45, wife of movie and television actor Mike Kellin, apparently took her own life. A letter she addressed to her husband and mailed in Chestertown two days earlier indicated she was despondent.

SUN CANYON DAYS

Through the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Cash, owners of Sun Canyon Dude Ranch, Thurman, Christ Community Church, of Athol, is anticipating a substantial boast to their building fund.

Mrs. Cash, known professionally as Cathy Carr, is the popular recording artist whose record, “Ivory Tower” sold over a million copies.

SCHOOL NEWS

The Warrensburg School board has announced that the state will pay 75 per cent of the cost of the proposed 10 room addition to the Warrensburg Central School.

In observance of Arbor Day, a native sugar maple tree was planted on the grounds of Warrensburg Central School, replacing an elm which was the victim of the Dutch blight. Henry Unsoeld, local nurseryman, performed the labor. Attending the ceremony were the grade school students.

In other news, the fifth grade of the Warrensburg Central School will present the operetta “Roundup on the Moon,” on Thursday afternoon and evening.

TOWNSPEOPLE BRINGS AID TO COUPLE

The home of the family of Walter C. Wood, Jr., on Grand Street, Warrensburg, was destroyed by fire on Thursday afternoon. No one was home at the time of the fire and nothing was salvaged.

The charred timbers have been pushed into the cellar hole and the lot cleared so that a trailer which Mr. Wood has obtained can be placed there. The work was done by employees of Everett Frulla, Mr. Wood’s employer.

Household items, such as dishes, towels, sheets, etc., are needed and anyone who wishes to help should contact Mrs. Everett Frulla.

CIRCUS COMING TO TOWN

Directors of the Warrensburg Kiwanis Club, meeting at the Colonial Arms Hotel on Monday night, voted to bring the Sells and Gray three-ring circus to Warrensburg on June 20, 1963. Cal Engle was named as chairman of the club’s Circus Committee and will direct activities and sell tickets which will be $1.25 for adults.

Maurice Ashe has generously consented to let the club use the old fairgrounds for the affair. (Update: The fairgrounds were directly behind Ashe’s Hotel. There are streets and houses there now.)

HOME FROM THE BIG CITY

Mr. and Mrs. E.M.P. Magee, who spent the winter at their home in New York City, have arrived in Warrensburg to take up residence at their home at 2 Hudson Street for the summer. (Update: Edward and Grace Merrill Magee lived in an apartment over their spacious garage at the Merrill Magee House. I own the hand painted bedroom furniture set that once sat for so many years in Grace Magee’s bedroom over the garage. I bought it many years ago at the now famous Merrill Magee auction when the Carrington family purchased the property. From the hand of an unknown, long dead artist, the furniture is adorned with colonial ladies and buildings plus a cherry tree or two here and there. Another set, much like it, was owned by the late Marie Fisher, of Stony Creek and that one came from the bedroom of Edward Magee.)

GOOD THINGS TO EAT

This week, at the Grand Union grocery store, sirloin steaks are 79 cents a pound. Corn on the cob is five cents each and watermelon is 5 cents a pound. New potatoes are six cents a pound. Smoked tongue is 49 cents a pound and a big box of Wheaties goes for 35 cents. (Update: Spam luncheon meat sold for an economical 39 cents a tin and I think that many people bought it because they considered the price of meat to be so high.)

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal-Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.