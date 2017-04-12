A mighty river runs through it | Turning Back the Pages

REMEMBERING BACK OVER THE YEARS

Everything changes while everything remains the same. Looking today at the teeming, industrious streets of Warrensburg, it is hard indeed to visualize what the town must have looked like at its beginning, when 99 percent of the area was forest land.

In the year 1786 one lone settler, William Bond, lived here, down on a piece of property near Bond’s Pond, currently known as Echo Lake. He must have grown tired of the solitude as he is said to have later moved his family north, toward the Chestertown area. From there they disappeared forever into the twilight zone.

Josiah Woodward came in 1787 and Aaron Varnum came in 1788. Timothy Stow came next and he took up residence at what is today the old Austin Perry ranch property overlooking the Schroon River bridge below. Samuel Judd moved on the property in 1789 and the bridge has hence been named the “Judd Bridge.”

David Hadden was a late comer: he didn’t get here from Greene County until 1836 and settled on “Hadden Hill,” now known as Ridge Street.

So long ago there were so many good people that once traversed our streets — that are now long dead and gone.

A MIGHTY RIVER RUNS THROUGH IT

The Schroon River has always been an important part of the town which greatly influenced the history of the place and made it into a once major industrial town.

On April 4, 1913 the river, greatly swollen by heavy spring rains that fell almost without ceasing, reached its crest on a Saturday night when it was believed to be the highest it had ever been known to become since 1869 when it was only two inches higher. The Woolen Mill Bridge, now known as the Milton Avenue Bridge, was of great concern and in great danger as it was threatened with destruction.

By April 24, 1913, the largest jam of logs ever known by river men located in the nearby Hudson River was lodged for more than a week between Thurman and Stony Creek. It extended up the river four and a half miles, a solid mass of spruce pulp logs. It must have been quite a sight.

LOOKING TOWARD MOVE PEACEFUL TIMES

In getting out my old 1962 copies of the Warrensburg News, it is time to look back at more peaceful times here in town in the hope that readers will recognize someone they knew or see something that brings back a fond memory. I was very happy this week to receive several nice phone calls to that effect. In 1960 there were 2,907 citizens living here, about half of what is here today.

AROUND TOWN: BITS AND PIECES

Mr. and Mrs. Walton P. Millward, of Warrensburg, sailed April 1, 1962 on the ship S.S. France for a three month tour of Europe. (Update: “Ozzie” Millward’s popular drug store was located on Main Street approximately where Jack Toney is today installing his new gas pumps.)

The five county headwaters of the New York State Conservation Department, at Hudson Street, Warrensburg, will be dedicated at a formal ceremony on Sunday, May 19, 1963. Commissioner Harold G. Wilm, Senator Eustis Paine and Assemblyman Richard J. Bartlett will be the speakers.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles G. Reynolds, Harrington Hill Road, have announced the marriage of their daughter, Margaret Linda Reynolds, to Marcel J. LaFond of 10 Burhans Avenue, Warrensburg.

Rusty Reynolds, of Thurman, four year old son of Rex Reynolds, celebrated his birthday at a family party at which his cousins had all gathered.

The discovery of the body of sixteen year old James Parker, of Johnsburg, Garnet Lake, ended a three day search. His body was located in about twenty feet of water, 150 feet off shore.

MOVING ON UP

On March 21, 1963, the official first day of spring, two inches of snow fell. The ice went out of Lake George on April 18, 1963.

Ula Cameron, of Thurman, daughter of Donald Cameron is confined at home with the mumps.

Stewart Farrar was named secretary of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce to replace Jules Hennig, who retired.

Mrs. Sally Orton was elected president of the Schroon Valley Business and Professional Woman’s Club at a meeting at North Creek.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Bederian are the parents of a son born March 27, 1962 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. John Rumble, of Gansevoort, formerly of Warrensburg, are the parents of a son born April 13, 1963 who was named Otis John Rumble.

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Nelson Jr., of Eugene, Oregon, are the parents of a daughter, Martha Nelson, on April 20, 1963. The baby’s mother is Sandra Bruce, daughter of Marcus Bruce, of Warrensburg.

MORE TO COME

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gilchrist have returned home from Darien, Connecticut, where they attended the funeral of Mr. Gilchrist’s brother, Robert Gilchrist who was killed in an automobile accident.

Marcus Bruce, Warrensburg automobile dealer, has a nice 1953 Buick, four door sedan, for sale for $49 and a clean 1954 Buick for $79 at his new place of business, 624 Glen Street, Glens Falls.

Adirondack Sportsman and writer Bill Rodon, of Diamond Point, on April 20, 1963 resigned as general manager of the Adirondack Mountain Authority, a post he has held since Feb. 1961. He broke his hip last winter on Gore Mountain.

Wilbur Baker has discontinued plowing garden plots for his customers. Bruce Baldwin has taken over the job.

This week at the Grand Union market, pork loin is 23 cents, chicken is 27 cents, leg of lamb is 49 cents and sirloin steak is 69 cents a pound.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal / Sun Correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.