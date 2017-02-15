Adirondack Stage Rats to perform inaugural play | Eye on the Arts

Upcoming

Blues outfit John Nemeth and the Blue Dreamers will perform at the Champlain Wine Company in Plattsburgh on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door. For more information, visit plattsburghbluesandjazz.com.

The Burleigh House in Ticonderoga will host “Love a Vet” — a potluck fundraiser —on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. All donations collected will benefit the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. For more information, call 585-9138.

On Feb. 22, the Harlem Globetrotters will perform at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. The event is slated for 7 p.m. Tickets range from $19.50-64.50. For more information, call the Olympic Center Box Office at 523-3330.

Paradox Saints and Iüdica will perform at Gug’s in Glens Falls on Feb. 18. Paradox Saints are a Saratoga-based rock ‘n roll band. This show is ages 21+. Iüdica will take the stage at 9 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/paradoxsaints.

Charles Cornell and the Square One Project will perform at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $20.

On Feb. 24, Glass Onion will perform a tribute to the Tragically Hip at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, call Matt Mero at 569-7788.

EDM/Fusion band Particle will perform at Smoke Signals in Lake Placid on Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. The band has previously taken the stage at a number of major festivals, including Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Lollapalooza. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit facebook.com/smokesignalsq.

The Whallonsburg Grange will host the first of their four part lecture series on farming in the North Country on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit thegrangehall.info.

× Expand Adirondack Stage Rats

Adirondack Stage Rats to perform inaugural play

The Adirondack Stage Rats, the North Country’s newest theater group, will set up shop at Saranac Lake’s BluSeed Studios this month.

The Adirondack Stage Rats was formed by Beth Glover and Karen Lewis, who aimed to create a respectful, enthusiastic and appreciative group for local talent.

In their first-ever production, the freshman troupe will perform “The Fourth Wall,” a political comedy written by A.R. Gurney.

“The Fourth Wall” follows the story of suburban housewife Peggy, and her strange obsession with the redecoration of a blank wall in her living room. Her husband, Roger, hates his wife’s design — later concocting a scheme to convince her that George W. Bush, the newly elected president, objected to her decor.

Performance dates are Feb. 21-23 at 8 p.m., Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 27-28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10, with a suggested donation of $2 for ages 21 and under. For more information, visit bluseedstudios.org.

18th Annual African-American Film Forum slated

The Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls will host screenings of “13th,” the critically acclaimed documentary by Ava DuVernay, every Tuesday in February.

The screenings will be put on in conjunction with the 18th annual African-American Film Forum.

Named after the constitutional amendment that outlawed slavery, the film — according to Vulture — “examines America’s history of systemic racism.”

Released late last year, the film is now nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 792-6508.

‘Ripcord’ upcoming at Upper Jay Art Center

The new David Lindsay-Abaire play, ‘Ripcord,’ will land at the Upper Jay Art Center for a week long run from Feb. 22-26.

The play, which Time Out New York called “great fun... larded with moments of surprise” follows the story of Abby and Marilyn, two seniors who enter into a fierce back-and-forth game after the women are forced to share a room in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility.

Free performances are slated for Feb. 22-25 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit upperjayartcenter.org.