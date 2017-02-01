Animal intelligence | Mill Creek Musings

I’ve been watching animal behavior since I was the kid who tamed the “wild kittens” when their mother first led them out of the dark recesses of our attic or cellar.

Right now I’m limited to laughing at the feisty chickadee who tries his best to keep the other dozen and a half birds from his bird feeder we put down on the deck. (I say “his” advisedly; I’m sure it’s not a her.) And I watch the two black squirrels which chase the gray ones (though they could be siblings) and who behave somewhat differently from the grays and each other. One of the blacks quickly learned to hang upside down on the feeder so she can reach in and pull out seeds one at a time. The other one knows to shove the feeder along to get seeds from under it, but every time he moves it he startles himself.

A new book by researcher Frans de Waal makes the case for Darwin’s statement in 1871 that “The difference in mind between man and the higher animals, great as it is, certainly is one of degree and not of kind.” We naturalists and biologists were deceived by the “behaviorist” theory of 40 years ago, that animals other than ourselves have only “instincts”, automatic responses to their surroundings, instead of brains with many levels and kinds of intelligence. De Waal describes dozens of case studies of different species using their heads to think of ways to get around problems and even plan ahead.

Even some birds have incredible memories, complicated social structures, the ability to solve problems, and the crow family, especially ravens, enjoy playing and trickery. Chimpanzees develop cultures that extend through generations, including different ways of cracking open tough nuts using rocks and “anvils.”

“Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are?” is the name of De Waal’s book. Are we humble enough? One example De Waal gives of the dullness of human researchers is that they assumed for years that elephants, which are known to be extremely social and bright in many ways, could not pass the “mirror test.” Many primates, when researchers paint a spot on their face while they are asleep, will try to scrub off the spot when they wake up and look in a mirror. The painters are smart enough to paint just water on the other side of the head for a control. The animals know the face in the mirror is their own. (Human babies take a while to learn this.) Elephants flunked when given a small mirror on the ground which probably showed only their legs. But when they stood in front of an elephant-sized mirror, they too tried to rub off the spot. One also opened its mouth near the mirror to look at its teeth and tongue! As elephants are my “totem” so to speak, I am glad they showed their stuff.

Some dogs are incredibly tuned in to their human family as well as having a learned social life with other dogs. Cats don’t care about us individually usually, but they surely know where their bread is buttered and where the warm places are. Once years ago when “Catly” was catnapping on my lap, he suddenly exploded off my lap. He had noted that two English sparrows had stopped pecking seeds from the ground and were fighting. Within a couple seconds he had caught one. That was a clever cat.

The most extreme case of unexpected intelligence is maybe in a mollusk. Octopi distinguish individual people and can hold a grudge against one; mimic other animals and objects by matching their coloring; can make one side of themselves one color, the other another when they “want” to; use tools; play with new objects to see what they can do. At one aquarium as a demonstration a caretaker jams an octopus into a small jar, screws on the top tightly, and the animal unscrews it to get out. Octopi are well-known escape artists in researchers’ labs when no one is around too. But they have bits of “brain” in every arm so maybe it all makes sense.

This book beats science fiction and fantasy by a light-year. Why not look around you to see what your wild neighbors do to survive this nasty weather completely on their own — okay, I do put chicken skin and suet scraps out for the gray fox that visits every night. (Maybe I should call him/her “Nightly.”) Just be sure to wear your micro-spikes if you live in the lowlands around North Creek!