Another year, another time | Turning back the pages

April 1, 1896 – It was 88 degrees above zero in Warrensburg.

April 1, 1898 – Postmaster Hawley moved the Lake George Post Office to the “Archibald store in the lower part of the village.”

April 2, 2007 – Construction began on the “Roundabout” at Bank Square, downtown Glens Falls.

April 2, 2008 – An ice fisherman, Charlie Mingo, 62, fishing through ice three or four inches thick, fell into the waters of Lake George in Harris Bay and had to be rescued.

April 3, 1810 – The first town meeting was held at Caldwell (now Lake George). James Archibald was the first supervisor.

April 4, 2003 – A snow storm, began which in five days, left 17.5 inches of snow in this area.

April 6, 2007 – Local journalist and storyteller Donald A. Metivier, 70, died at Glens Falls Hospital.

April 6, 2014 – Superstar actor Mickey Rooney, 93, died.

April 8, 1948 – Fire destroyed Dunham’s Bay Boat Storage on Lake George, forty lake craft and a story and a half cottage owned by Don Pensel. There was more than $100,000 loss.

April 8, 2015 – Snow in Warrensburg. The old Warrensburg Health Center, the former A&P store, was demolished.

April 9, 2000 – Eleven inches of snow fell on Warrensburg.

April 11, 1917 – The New York State Legislature created the New York State Police.

April 11, 2006 – The old WWSC radio tower on Dix Avenue, Glens Falls, was dismantled to make room for a shopping plaza.

April 12, 1836 – Twelve to fifteen inches of snow fell on Thurman.

April 12, 1894 – It was 13 degrees above zero here.

April 12, 2007 – 3.2 inches of wet snow fell locally.

April 13, 1808 – A group of concerned citizens gathered at Mawney’s Tavern, north of Clark’s Corners, Gansevoort, to form the Union Temperate Society of Moreau and Northumberland.

April 15, 1817 – The New York State Legislature granted the Lake George Steamboat Company a charter to operate on Lake George.

April 15, 1946 – The former Warrensburg High School, on School Street, Warrensburg, now Stewart Farrar Avenue, was sold to Albert L. Emerson at public auction for $14,000. He later had it torn down.

April 15, 2006 – The Judge Morgan house, south corner of Stewart Farrar Avenue and Elm Street, Warrensburg, flooded. Still standing, it has never been lived in since that time.

April 15, 2006 – The Park Theatre, Glens Falls, opened once again after being closed for 70 years.

April 15, 2007 – Evelyn Fullenbach Vetrano, 109 years old, died in Fort Edward. She married Salvatore Vetrano in 1919.

April 15, 2007 – A nor’easter hit this area with 3 inches of wet snow. 10,000 customers were without power.

April 16, 1979 – Grace Merrill Lown Magee, 93, of the Merrill Magee residence, Warrensburg, died at her home.

April 16 and 17, 1992 – Nine inches of snow fell here.

April 18, 1906 – The ice went out of Lake George. The first boat on the Lake was the Knapp launch which went as far as Diamond Point amid floating ice.

April 18, 1912 – Louis Napoleon Beach, formerly of Warrensburg, was driving a pair of horses belonging to Harry Raymond, from North River to Hooper’s Mines, when a bob-cat dropped out of a pine tree and seriously injured Beach and one of the horses.

April 18, 1908 – Tommy Burns knocked out Jewey Smith in the fifth round, in Paris, France, to retain the World Heavyweight title.

April 18, 1956 – Grace Kelly, 25, married Prince Rainer, 31, of Monaco. They were married for 27 years before she died in an automobile accident.

April 19, 1775 – The Revolutionary War broke out. Paul Revere rode 20 miles and Israel Bissell rode 345 miles to inform the citizens “The British are coming.”

April 19, 1995 – A truck packed with two tons of ammonium nitrate and fuel oil by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, was detonated in front of the 9-story Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.

April 19, 1918 – Sam Pasco shot and killed Orlie Eldridge in Thurman. A historic massive manhunt ensued.

April 19, 2007 Noted local historian, genealogist and writer, Robert L. “Bob” Eddy, 96, died.

April 20, 1931- There was a strong earthquake in Warrensburg.

April 20, 1961 – The Lake George Park Commission was created.

April 21, 1910 – Samuel Langhorne Clemens (Mark Twain) died in Redding, Connecticut.

April 23, 1616 – William Shakespeare, 52 years old, died.

April 22, 2014 – Earth Day. Warrensburg Historical Society President Paul Gilchrist and volunteers planted a special Elm tree on Elm Street, in front of the Richards Library.

April 24, 1916 – Former Warrensburg Town Historian Mabel Tucker was born in Kenyontown, Thurman.

April 24, 1962 – The name of the town of Caldwell was officially changed to “Lake George.”

April 25, 1928 – Warrensburg aviator Floyd Bennett died in Montreal, Canada of pneumonia.

April 25, 1975 – Vincent Colamaria, of Lake George, opened Vincent’s Colonial Arms, in Warrensburg (now a Rite Aid location.)

April 27, 2006 – The Carrington family sold the Merrill Magee House, in Warrensburg, to “Brown Suds” for $789,210, plus the James Street portion for $60,790.

April 30, 1945 – Adolf Hitler is believed to have committed suicide and his body was burned in a Berlin bunker.

April 30, 2006 – A massive fire on Canada Street, Lake George, destroyed five businesses.

Readers are welcome to contact Adirondack Journal/ Sun correspondent Jean Hadden at jhadden1@nycap.rr.com or 623-2210.