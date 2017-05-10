April 2017 | Weather Watch

April 2017 was a much warmer than normal month with very many rainy days. The old saying that April showers bring May flowers may be true here in the North Country this year. It follows an almost record-cold March that had people thinking that spring would never come.

The average high temperature was 58.1 degrees and the average low temperature was 35.4 degrees, giving us an average temperature of 46.8 degrees, 4.2 degrees above normal and the third warmest on record.

The warmest April was in 1987, when the average was 47.0 degrees and the coldest was in 1982, when the average was 38 degrees.

The highest temperature, 79 degrees, came on three days: the 10th, 11th and the 16th. The lowest temperature, 24 degrees, also occurred on three days: the third, 9th and the 14th. There were 526.5 degree days bringing our seasonal total to 6847.5.

Melted precipitation for the month was 5.36 inches, 1.77 inches above normal and the fifth most on record. The greatest amount, 7.58 inches, was measured in 2005 and the least amount, 0.63 inches, was measured in 1999.

Our seasonal total is now 15.01 inches -— 2.83 inches above normal. Precipitation fell on 17 days with the greatest amount, 1.08 inches, measured on the seventh.

Snowfall for the month was 4.3 inches, only 0.6 inches above normal. This brings our seasonal total to 77.1 inches, 2.3 inches above normal. This was a welcome relief to winter sports enthusiasts who suffered through a record low snowfall winter with only 22.3 inches falling. This winter we had more snow in March, 23.7 inches, than we had all of last winter. This enabled Gore Mountain to remain open until April 16, when it closed on a very warm weekend.

The river reached its highest level, 8.27 feet, on the 12th and its lowest level, 4.51 feet, on the first and second.