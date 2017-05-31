April news from the Ticonderoga Fire Department

April was slower than usual month for us, but it gave us an opportunity to get our apparatus and equipment ready for the summer season, which is historically a busy time of year for us.

Our department responded to a total of 10 emergencies, including three motor vehicle accidents, two EMS assists/rescues, two illegal outside burns and three other general alarms.

Our membership totaled 119.6 work hours for all of the emergencies, with an average response time of 3.1 minutes and an average time from call to on scene of 5.4 minutes with the average call taking 48.5 minutes. In addition to responding to the emergencies, we also conducted four weekly training drills that included 146.0 work hours.

While the Statewide Burn Ban has been lifted we remind people if you are burning leaves or brush that you must obtain a burning permit from the Ticonderoga Town Clerk. Brush less than 6 inches in diameter and 8 feet in length, once a permit is issued, can be burned. If you have questions or would like us to burn the brush for you, you can contact us and we would be happy to look it over and consider burning it for you.

Our department is always are looking for new members with several different types of membership available. Membership includes, regular, associate, junior and auxiliary, and applications can be obtained on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7, or contact any member for more information.

You don’t have to be an interior firefighter and go in burning buildings to help us; we have members who drive, are fire police, exterior support, administrative, etc. There are many ways to help without going into a burning building; feel free to stop by and see how you can help. Junior members are a great way for youths to get involved in community service.

Matthew Watts

Fire Chief, Ticonderoga Fire Department