Arthur G. Hooper Contest Winners | Elizabethtown Social Center

× Expand Elizabethtown Social Center

The annual Arthur G. Hooper Decorating Contest is in its 35th year!

Before announcing this year’s winners, we would like to acknowledge all of the beautiful decorations in our communities. Even the homes with the simplest decorations make it a brighter place during these dark evenings.

Many of the homes with the best displays have been brightening up the holidays for much of the three and a half decades of our contest. Looking over the plaques along our main staircase, there are several names that show up multiple times. Curious to see who has been the winningest winner in 35 years, we took a count!

With eight awards, the Jacques family in Lewis has won our contest more than any other. If you have never ventured up Wells Hill Road to see their lights, do it this year. Their display generally has it all, and they display it very nicely.

The home with the most awards in Elizabethtown is Phil and Sharon Hutchins’. Their home on the Elizabethtown-Wadhams Road (Route 8) is elegantly decorated every year, including this one, and is always a joy to view. They have won six times.

Without further ado, congratulations to the following 2016 winners:

The new “Local Favorite” award goes to Cindy and Floyd Bassett on Wells Hill Road in Lewis. They received the most votes from community members on Dec. 11. The social center judges particularly enjoyed their shooting star.

In Elizabethtown, the “Spirit of Christmas” award goes to Chrissy and Joe Olson on Route 9 in New Russia. “Most Beautiful” was awarded to Christine and Doug Mitchell on Water Street. Kevin and Casey Martin on Brainards Forge Road won the “Most Original” award.

Honorable mentions in Elizabethtown go to Tom and Morgan Sloan on Forge Lane, Terry and Kent Egglefield on Route 9N, Patti Phillips on Water Street, and Mike and Marsha McCarroll on Cobble Hill Lane.

In Lewis, the “Spirit of Christmas” award goes to Rusty and Barbara Denton on Pulsifer Lane. Amy Chapuk on Route 9 won the “Most Beautiful” award. “Most Original” goes to Chris and Danielle Bikowitz on Route 9.

We would like to give Lewis honorable mentions to Raj and Suman Bisht on Route 9, Dave and Michele Hommes on Osawentha Drive, Deb and Bob Egglefield on the Lewis-Wadhams Road, and Denton’s Bear Neccessities. The judges were also very impressed with Chrissy and Ken Whittemore’s fortuitous cooperation of live deer in their beautiful display!

Congratulations to the winners and thank you to everyone for creating a festive atmosphere in our towns!