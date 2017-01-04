Time flies | Bakers Mills News

Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and will have a great 2017. The crews have been busy plowing roads and driveways. Aren’t you glad we don’t get the storms we use to, when the snow banks were so high you couldn’t see some of the buildings? I remember the winter when there was so much snow, the Edwards Hill Road was closed up towards the top. The road crews took 36 hours to get through the snow by Annie Hitchcock’s. That was when wooden snow fences were put up in the fall.

Sorry to hear about the death of Larry Ingraham. He was the great grandson to Bessie Rist Call. Son to Dorothy Call Ingraham.

Prayers are with Frank and Patsy Noel and daughters, Tammy and Emma. They lost everything in a house fire just a few days before Christmas.

Nice to hear about all the many families that were able to get together over the Christmas holiday. Wish I could mention them all but way too many. Michael and Jamie Perry and two of their three children from Kentucky spent several days visiting family over Christmas. Joan Ross grandma was thrilled to see them all.

Duaine Allen is in the hospital in Pennsylvania for an infection that has been an issue for awhile. Praying things will be better for him soon.

Ed Bennett is home from the hospital.

Looking at Sunday’s Post Star, where it lists so many that passed away in 2016. I have to think — some I have heard about them and their success for most of my life. I guess time waits for no one. Be sure to always tell your family how much you love them. No matter your age, time goes fast.

Happy Birthday to Katie Kramar, Noreen Bennett, Reggie Morgan, Brendon Warner, Thomas Blake, David Cleveland, Barbara O’Dell, Orlando Conlon, Laura Allen, Sterling Allen, Taylor Ordway, Makayla Denno, and Nathan Russell.

Enjoy each and every day.