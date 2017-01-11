Little Christmas | Bakers Mills News

Little Christmas is over. I guess most of you have taken your trees down or put the “fake” trees away. I enjoyed seeing so many decorations around the area and many manger scenes. I noticed that the stores already have things up for Valentines Day and would you believe — Easter, too. Nothing like rushing each season.

Listening to the news, out West and toward the South are really getting a lot of snow. We have already had many plowing and still have several months to go. It is good for the ski areas and those that want a winter vacation. Be safe.

Twenty four enjoyed a great evening and meal out on Thursday night at the Cafe Adirondack in Pottersville. It was great to celebrate Doris DeGroat’s birthday. Everyone had a great time.

So sorry to hear about the death of Stephanie Donahue Dupuis.

Pastor Nelson Koonce wants to be remembered by all his friends he met while being the Pastor at the Mountain Side Church in Bakers Mills.

Elisha Mae Moffitt is in Glens Falls Hospital with a fever and unknown infection. She is the granddaughter of Roger and Linda Moffitt.

Cold weather is here. Thanks to Fabiann Conlon for coming early Sunday morning to help with the water pipes. He fixed the cellar door so it wouldn’t be able to somehow open. Guess I better checks things better. All good.

Ed Aldous and Martha Persons were voted in for another three year term as trustee at the Sodom Community Church on Sunday after the morning worship.

Happy Birthday to: Ben Miller, Amber Daraso, Bill Conlon, Doris DeGroat, Judy Cleveland Dunkley, Rebekah Allen Kuricose, Lloyd Knox, Carli Myers, Tony Millington.

Happy Anniversary to: Kurt and Rachel Werger, George and Erin Dunkley.

Enjoy each and every day.