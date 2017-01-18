Thinking of Spring | Bakers Mills News

Sunday turned out to be a great day. The days are getting a little longer which makes us think of Spring. Most of us are ready. The ski areas are glad for a better year than they had last season.

There was a surprise 90th birthday for Raymond Virgil. It was held at the Ramada Inn. Over 80 guests were there to surprise him. Raymond loves all sports so the family and friends inducted him into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was given a Baseball shirt that had Virgil 90 on the back of it. Everyone had a great time. He is brother to Dick Virgil.

Ben Miller was given a 92nd birthday party by his bowling team this past week. To share the bowling alley was a six year old having a birthday party. The little six year old brought Ben one of his birthday balloons.

Alonzo Conlon took me out for supper on Saturday to Black Bear in Pottersville. It is always a good place to eat. When you don’t know what is open in the area you can count on Black Bear.

Ron and Kathy Allen had an unexpected trip to Delaware this past week but they are always happy to see family.

Thanks to Derek Millington for fixing my garage door so I can just push a button and get in or out.

Happy Birthday to Sophia Charlotte Moffitt who will turn three on Jan. 16th. Her grandparents are Roger and Linda Moffitt.

Dave LaBarge fell on Jan. 11. He is in the hospital with serious kidney issues. He is married to Elizabeth Persons LaBarge.

Many deaths again to mention. Prayers for the loved ones who are grieving: George Terpening, Lucy Heath Persons, Beatrice Stone and Ellie Walton. Ellie was only three years old.

Happy Birthday to: Tracy Kramar, Justin Bacon, Eve Carmody, Sarah Beth Allen Lay, Leon Dalaba, Shanna Schott, Matt Allen, Breanna Hayes, Fay Knowlton Mohl, Laura Nevins, Laurie Viele, Jenna Farrell, Oliver Dalaba, Grace Allen.

Happy Anniversary to: Patrick and Greta Johnson.

Enjoy each and every day.