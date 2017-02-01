Passable roads | Bakers Mills News

It’s almost February and we have had a lot more snow this year than all of last year. The road crews get right out and keep going until the roads are passable. Thanks to you all. The snow is enough, but when we get the ice, that is when it is good to be able to stay home.

George Allen is home after spending a few days at rehab.

Judy Cleveland Dunkley is now at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing home. She would love to have you stop to visit.

Joan Ross is back home after spending a few days with Fred and Chrissy Keller.

Pam Mulligan is doing great after having shoulder surgery.

The Sodom Community Church has a new floor in their entry way. As far as we understand this floor has held up good since the building of the church in 1895. Larry Bacon did the work.

Martha Persons and I attended a business meeting at the home of Steve and Phyllis Monthony to discuss the up coming summer meetings at Potters Grove. Watch for the dates and concerts.

On Feb. 11, the Sodom Community Church Ladies will be having their yearly tea. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a required donation of $8. Cindy Gage Boller will be the guest speaker. Contact Jane at 251-3220 or Kjerstia at 251-2707.

Martha Persons was given a belated birthday meal last Sunday evening. There were 28 that gathered at the Place. She received some gifts and enjoyed so much being with so many of her family. I had the pleasure of being invited. Great evening. Nice to see the little children enjoy sitting at Martha’s table.

Jonathan and Bria Cadwallader Phillips became parents to little Amber weighing in at just 4 lbs and 17 inches long. She is in the NICU at Albany Medical. Her grandparents are Pastor Randy and Kelly Cadwallader at the Faith Bible Church in Chestertown.

Mark the date: March 4. It will be the 22nd Sportsman’s Banquet at the Wells High School. Registration begins at 11 a.m. The event is free. The seminars begin at noon. You have your pick and attend two. The main speaker will be Brandon Baker. Must be at least 10 years old to attend. For more information call Jim Abbott at 924-2781.

Sorry to hear about the deaths of Ruth LaPointe and John Moore.

Happy birthday to: Dixie Potter, Joann Morehouse, Ruth Lehrer, Andrew Lemery, John Denno, Amy Viele, Brian Allen, Ron Grimes, Henry DuBose, Laura Whitney, Jack Clark Sr, Paula Nevins, Shawn Mulligan, Cindy Viele, Kit Studnicky, Jason O’Hara, Crystal Viele.

Enjoy each and every day.